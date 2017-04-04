A beautiful Tuesday leads to a rough Wednesday: what to expect from storms ahead

Two waves of storms impact the Tennessee Valley through Wednesday night, and some of them may be very strong. The Storm Prediction Center already outlined a SLIGHT RISK of some severe storms with hail and strong winds for Wednesday morning (timeframe around here roughly 3 AM to 9 AM); we also note an ENHANCED RISK of severe storms for the eastern half of the Tennessee Valley for Wednesday afternoon and evening (around 1 PM to 7 PM).

In the short-term, Tuesday evening looks nice: warm and dry with temperatures holding in the 60s through 10 PM. Clouds thicken overnight as storms build to our south. Track heavy storms anywhere in the region with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Stormy Wednesday: what to expect The first round of storms affecting mainly East and Northeast Alabama early in the day may pack a punch: frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Marshall, DeKalb and Jackson Counties have the best chance of rain and storms between 3 AM and 9 AM.

The second round of storms hinges on how quickly the atmosphere recovers from the early-day action. There is a good chance we’ll see the clouds break allowing temperatures to hit the mid-70s; a cold front moving into Northwest Alabama around midday triggers a new round of heavy storms from 1 PM to 7 PM. Large hail, high wind gusts, and tornadoes are possible with the afternoon/evening storms.

Northeast Alabama again is primed for the higher threat: Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cherokee Counties (extending south through the Birmingham and Anniston areas as well).

Need some specifics about the cold snap for Friday and the weekend or next week? That’s always found online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt