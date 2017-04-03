× White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s ethics disclosures show commercial property in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The ethics disclosure for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shows two commercial properties in Madison among his extensive assets.

The White House released the reports on Friday.

The report lists positions held outside the government, assets, and income.

Listed under “Other Assets and Income” with 15 total line-items and accompanying sub-sets, Spicer has nine different real estate holdings. Two of them are commercial properties in Madison, but the form does not identify the properties further.

Both are valued between $250,001 and $500,000.

The properties are part of a family trust that benefit Spicer’s spouse, Rebecca Miller Spicer. The disclosure form notes that Spicer’s wife does not draw income from the trust.