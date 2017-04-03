× Sylvania outdoor warning siren system is being retired

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The outdoor warning siren system in the town of Sylvania is being retired.

The DeKalb County EMA said that it was due to technical and mechanical failure and outdated technology.

“With other more advanced methods of providing warning to the public and the fact that outdoor warning sirens only warn those outdoors it was not deemed economically feasible for the Town of Sylvania to replace or repair the siren,” said the DeKalb County EMA in a statement on Facebook.

Severe or not, you can always track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!