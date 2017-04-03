× Search narrows for Florence superintendent

FLORENCE, Ala. – Northwest Alabama’s largest city school system has narrowed their search for a new superintendent.

Board President Bill Griffin said it’s one of the biggest decisions the Florence School Board could possibly make. Who will take over the superintendent’s seat when Janet Womack leaves at the end of the school year.

The board has narrowed the superintendent search to these four candidates:

Dr. Catherine Beck – Breckenridge, Colorado

Current – Summit School District Assistant Superintendent, 2015-present; Principal, 2011-2015

Education- Doctorate, Argosy University

Dr. Boyd English – Luverne, Alabama

Current – Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent, 2015-present; Troy City Schools Principal, 2011-2015

Education – Doctorate, Georgia Southern University

Dr. Alan Miller – Haleyville, Alabama

Current – Haleyville City Schools Superintendent, 2012-present; Eufaula City Schools Director of Student Services, 2006-2012

Education – Doctorate, Auburn University

Dr. Jimmy Shaw – Florence, Alabama

Current – Florence City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, 2015-2017; Director of Assessment and Instruction, Federal Programs Director 2011-2015

Education – Doctorate, Samford University