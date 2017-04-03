Search narrows for Florence superintendent
FLORENCE, Ala. – Northwest Alabama’s largest city school system has narrowed their search for a new superintendent.
Board President Bill Griffin said it’s one of the biggest decisions the Florence School Board could possibly make. Who will take over the superintendent’s seat when Janet Womack leaves at the end of the school year.
The board has narrowed the superintendent search to these four candidates:
Dr. Catherine Beck – Breckenridge, Colorado
- Current – Summit School District Assistant Superintendent, 2015-present; Principal, 2011-2015
- Education- Doctorate, Argosy University
Dr. Boyd English – Luverne, Alabama
- Current – Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent, 2015-present; Troy City Schools Principal, 2011-2015
- Education – Doctorate, Georgia Southern University
Dr. Alan Miller – Haleyville, Alabama
- Current – Haleyville City Schools Superintendent, 2012-present; Eufaula City Schools Director of Student Services, 2006-2012
- Education – Doctorate, Auburn University
Dr. Jimmy Shaw – Florence, Alabama
- Current – Florence City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, 2015-2017; Director of Assessment and Instruction, Federal Programs Director 2011-2015
- Education – Doctorate, Samford University
34.799810 -87.677251