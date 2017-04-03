× Randy Garrison’s cautionary tale about putting off medical tests

Randy Garrison is a busy man. His whole life has been busy.

Working 16-hour days most of the time, Randy published the Hartselle Enquirer.

With that job, came the development of a keen eye towards the local political scene. Randy ran for mayor in 2016 and won.

Randy left the day-to-day operation of the Enquirer to run the town where his kids grew up playing and going to school. When the dust settled just a bit, he decided to catch up on something long overdue.

Five years in fact. Randy Garrison was overdue for a colonoscopy.

And when he finally had the procedure done, Randy’s story became a cautionary tale about waiting five years for a procedure. Randy has posted his story on his personal Facebook page.

Hello all, I am not usually one to share a lot of personal details on social media, but this is one I feel led to share with you. After I turned 50, my doctor, along with Lynn told me I needed to have a colonoscopy. I keep putting it off for various reasons, too busy at work, etc. But after I left the newspaper and got settled into my new role I knew I needed to take care of this. So I scheduled the procedure and had it done. The prep work nor the procedure was that uncomfortable. Afterwards the doctor shared that he had to remove a pretty large polyp, but did not think it was anything to be overly concerned with.

Today I went in for an office visit. He shared with me that the polyp was benign, but it was in a pre-cancerous stage. The scary part was when he told me had I waited another 6 months or so the polyp would have been cancerous.

None of us want to think anything bad is going to happen to us, but my lack of taking action could have had different results. I am thankful to Lynn and to friends for staying on my case to have this done. I know that it was not intended to show anger nor frustration towards me, but instead because they love me and want the best.

Please let me encourage anyone over 50 to go have the procedure done, if you have friends or family that have not had the test stay on their case as well. We cannot prevent nor always know what is going on inside of us. But this is one type of cancer than can be easily detected and curable in early stages.

I know who holds my future and where that future lies, but God willing I want to stay around here for several more years.

Sorry to ramble, but I felt led to share this with everyone.

Randy’s story has a happy ending. You shudder to think what would have happened had he waited. He’s a brave, not to mention cool, guy for sharing.

If you need any information about if you need a colonoscopy, talk to your doctor. And if she or he says it’s time… then it’s time.