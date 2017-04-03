× One person airlifted to hospital in Hulaco Road wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are working to clear the scene of a serious crash on Hulaco Road, off of Hwy 67 near the Morgan County, Marshall County Line.

Troopers said that the vehicle left the road around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Troopers confirmed that one person was airlifted to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information and will update you on-air, on social media and on our WHNT app.