Music Therapy may be the key to become stress free

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Stress can be attributed to a lot of things. “We experience stress in our relationships, in our work place, in our personal life, so it`s a pretty common thing that everybody experiences at some time or another,” Music Therapist Stephanie Bolton said.

People have their own way of managing the headache. Recently, Alabama was ranked number one as the most stressed state, and some people use music therapy to help with the problem. Music Therapist Stephanie Bolton said music is universal and people tend to enjoy it. “I use music as a way of helping people visualize their emotions, and working through those emotions. It`s familiar and it provides comfort, it`s a way of connecting with something,” Bolton said.

She said some of her clients are skeptical of the treatment, but said it works. “They don`t realize the power that music has in helping us work through those emotions. “We all sort of feel better when we know we are not alone,” Bolton explained.

She said everyone is different so there’s no set playlist in her sessions and the music can change over time. Whether you agree with music therapy or not; Bolton thinks people should give it a try.

