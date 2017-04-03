× Mill Creek Elementary students make dog beds for class donation project

MADISON, Ala. — Each year, Mill Creek Elementary School teacher Katie Machado reads “Marley, a Dog Like No Other” to her second grade students.

“They loved the book so much last year I decided to add a service component to reading it,” Machado explained. “And we decided to make no-sew dog beds and donate to a local animal shelter.”

The no-sew dog beds teach the students about community involvement as well as incorporating learning standards.

“We incorporate measuring into it, and it’s easier for them to do here in the classroom.”

And although the room is never lacking in grins and giggles, Mrs. Machado makes sure the students understand the main purpose of their project.



“More than like 100 dogs are fostered because they can’t find homes,” said Anthony Sullivan, a second grade student.

“We talk a lot about who we’re giving it to and why we’re doing it so they can make real connections,” Machado said.

“They can just get the dogs beds, and they don’t have to pay us or anything. We just do it for fun,” said another student.

And this Saturday when the beds are donated, these second graders will get to see how a simple project that took a lot of time and effort will be successful in helping make the lives of fostered dogs better.