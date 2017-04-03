× International Intermodal Center celebrates 30 years in operation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The International Intermodal Center at the Port of Huntsville is celebrating 30 years of operation. The Port of Huntsville recognized some of the people and organizations that played a significant part in its development and success Monday.

At a ceremony filled with local and state leaders, they all gathered to honor the late Ed Mitchell, Jr. Mitchell had the vision in combining air, rail and highway transportation modes at one single location.

Senator Richard Shelby was also a big part of the development of the center 30 years ago.

“This Intermodal Center that we’re commemorating today, means a lot to the whole region,” said Shelby.

Senator Shelby provided multi-year funding of the original development and his relationship with Norfolk Southern allowed for increased activity and funding for the 18-million dollar expansion.

“I didn’t do it all,” said Shelby. “People did it. Ed Mitchell had the vision. You had the county commission here, you had the mayor, you had the city of Madison, the city of Decatur, Morgan County, and all of it working together to this end.”

The Intermodal Center serves different countries across the globe and in the United States. In the U.S., a 600-mile coverage area.

Senator Shelby hopes the development and success of the center will continue for years to come.