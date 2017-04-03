× Heaviest Storms Stay South Of Tennessee Valley

A potent spring storm system responsible for producing widespread severe storms across Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday spreads in Alabama this morning. At 2:30am, rain and storms cover most of the area. Track the latest rain for the early morning commute by going to our interactive radar.

We still think the greatest risk for damaging storms will exist across central and southern Alabama (not here), but we will watch radar trends very closely through this morning.

What to expect Monday:A rainy start and possible thunderstorms. It will be a wet early commute with locally heavy rainfall. It rains all morning with scattered showers through the afternoon. Expect mainly isolated showers for the ride home from work this afternoon. Highs today reach the lower 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center’s marginal risk of severe weather for today now includes most of the Tennessee Valley. The higher probabilities of severe storms still exist across central and especially south Alabama (south of Birmingham). Our part of the state will be right on the edge between really rough storms and just a lot of rain and wind. There is an ENHANCED RISK for the severe weather across all of south Alabama.

Now is the best time for stronger storms. That rain is over I-65 and Madison County around 2:30am. The risk of strong storms is forecast to come to an end between 9 and 11 a.m. for DeKalb and Jackson Counties. The heaviest rain (and most likely time for any possible strong storms) will be in Huntsville, Athens and Decatur between now and 8 a.m.

Rain becomes more scattered this afternoon.