GOP race for governor heating up, and it looks like it will include a former Auburn coach

The Republican race for Governor in 2018 is heating up in Alabama. Already, there are some big names being mentioned, all starting with the letter “T.”

Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn football coach, hasn’t confirmed that he’s running, but he has filed paperwork needed to start a principal campaign committee. He’s also loaned that committee $100,000.

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh has also filed paperwork to form her own committee to run for governor. She is the current Public Service Commission Chair.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also confirmed to WHNT News 19 last week he is also exploring a run for governor.

Who else could jump in? State Auditor Jim Ziegler has publicly discussed running for governor but has not filed paperwork yet. Also, suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has also been rumored to make a run. He hasn’t filed paperwork either.