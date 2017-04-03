Friends remember man killed in wreck as trainer, motivator and change-maker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Monday, friends and former clients remembered the man who died in a wreck Sunday.

They didn't think of Hamilton "Bo" Palmer as the kind of guy who would lead police on a pursuit, which police say is what was happening at the time of the wreck. Instead, they choose to remember him as the man they knew: a motivator. A fitness trainer. A friend.

"The world took a loss," explained Christina Turner, a former client of Palmer's.

Shawn Bowden worked with Palmer, too. They worked out together for three years at Planet Fitness.

"About three years ago, I walked in at 319 pounds," recalls Bowden. "In a couple of months, I was about ready to quit and then Bo came up to me."

He said Palmer was instantly motivating.

"He just kind of took me under his wing and from that point on, it was like every day," he explained. "I would come in and he'd say, 'Come on, let's try this.' He was always encouraging. I just started seeing the weight shed."

Shawn says Bo helped him get down to 194 pounds.

"Personally, I just can't thank him enough for what he's done for me in my life. He completely changed my life," said Bowden. "Just a good guy, and that's the way I want him to be known as."

Bowden says he does not want people to remember Bo Palmer as the man involved in the wreck.

"That's not the Bo I knew," he said "That was not Bo Palmer."

Palmer started fitness training following a tough time in his life. WHNT News 19 found records that indicate he pleaded guilty to a 2009 robbery at J.C.'s Beauty Supply in Huntsville, which ended with a pursuit and a crash. He also pleaded guilty to a separate DUI in 2000.

"I know he may have had a sketchy past, but he had changed his life around and he had been a motivator to everybody else to change their lives as well," explained Bowden.

When he heard the news, Bowden says he along with Palmer's many other friends, was devastated.

"It was like a kick in the gut. I mean, he's 37 years old. He's only a few years older than me. He was like a big brother to me. It seemed like I could talk to him about anything. He was always there," he said. "He was a loving, caring person. Always wanted to positively motivate people. That's who Bo was."

Bowden said Palmer would not want his friends to be down for long.

"He'd want us to inspire somebody else to get up off the couch and go out and make a difference in this world," he stated. "His calling in life was to motivate people. His motto was 'Blessed physiques,' and he said 'We are here to lift weights and lift people.'"