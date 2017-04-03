× Do you know what your child is doing on social media? Madison City Schools helps keep parents informed

MADISON, Ala. –Parents have always worried about their children. But these days, it seems like there’s a lot more to worry about. Social media is here to stay. It’s a favorite stalking ground for predators, as well as cyber bullies.

It’s a serious issue that spills over into the every day lives of students. That’s why Madison City Schools officials said they want to keep parents informed about what might be happening amongst their kids on social media.

“I want parents just to be knowledgeable. I want them to be armed with more information. The more information you have, the more you know, the better you’re able to monitor what’s going on with your child, with their social media,” said Madison City Schools Special Education Coordinator Jacqueline Wilson Bradley.

That’s why she brought special agents from the Alabama Attorney General’s office to speak with parents about the cyber world.

“Our student are digital natives, they know more about electronics and social media than we do,” said Bradley.

Bradley said Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook messaging are where some of the biggest social media issues she sees happen.

“You know people feel more comfortable because they’re not facing someone face to face, so they’ll just say things. It creates an argument between two or three parties and then it spills over into the school,” she explained.

She said cyber bullying is a problem they’re taking seriously.

“Within the school system we try to always be on the preventative end. So if we can inform our parents, if we can inform our staff and our students you know just to be good citizens, to watch what you’re doing in the social media world,” said Bradley.

Special Agent Sterling Frith said they are seeing a lot of juveniles falling victim to online predators. He hopes those in attendance of the talk Monday understand the capacity of social media, and online dangers for students.

“To get with parents and let them know what they need to look for, talk with teachers to let them know what they need to look for. And maybe get the kids some assistance,” he explained.

He said most parents didn’t grow up in the digital world, but their kids did, making them extremely tech savvy.

“So the parents aren’t aware of what they need to look for on these kids phones. Or to look for changes in what they might be doing on the phones, such as all of a sudden adding a password to a phone that was not password protected,” said Special Agent Frith.

It’s a world that’s constantly shifting, making it hard for parents to keep track.

“Parents have Facebook accounts now, so we’re seeing juveniles go away from Facebook and more toward the Snapchat and Instagram. Especially Snapchat since it deletes,” said Frith.

He hopes parents take the information they learned and work with their kids.

“My biggest take away I’m hoping they’ll get from this is to make their children safer and or be aware of what they’re children are possibly doing,” he said.