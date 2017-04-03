Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators prepared for “nuclear option” to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both longtime Alabama Senator Richard Shelby (R) and the newly-minted Senator Luther Strange (R) say they're ready for the Senate to pursue the so-called "nuclear option" that would break a Democratic filibuster of President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Under current Senate rules, Judge Gorsuch would need 60 votes for confirmation to the Supreme Court. It seems unlikely he'll reach that threshold. However, Senate Republicans could possibly muster the votes to change Senate rules and only require 50 votes for confirmation. That would break with Senate tradition and also prevent Senate Republicans from filibustering a nominee they find objectionable in the future.

Senator Strange tells WHNT News 19, "I absolutely support Judge Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, and I'm going to vote to confirm him."

He adds, "Frankly, if the Democrats will not accept or allow a vote on Judge Gorsuch, then there's really no one they would support that the president could possibly nominate."

Senator Shelby expresses along the same lines, "I think he's a great choice. I think he's as good as we're going to get. This is important. He's conservative. He's well-educated. He's smart. And we need him."

Senator Strange says he also believes Senate Republicans did the right thing by denying a vote to Judge Merrick Garland, the man President Barack Obama previously nominated for the same seat on the court. Strange says the nomination came in the heart of a campaign. Garland was nominated last March.

As for the "nuclear option" to break the filibuster, Senator Strange says, "Well, I wouldn't be happy to do that, but I would certainly do it if it comes to that. I don't think the Democrats have given us any choice."

Senator Shelby answers largely along the same lines, "I hope the Democrats step aside, will not filibuster, but if they don't step aside and continue to filibuster, we're going to change the rule. And we're going to confirm him."

He emphasizes,"I believe at the end of the week, we're going to confirm him one way or the other."

Judge Gorsuch stands to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia's death.