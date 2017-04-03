× Better Business Bureau schedules Shred Day events in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama has scheduled several Shred Day events in north Alabama this year.

These events have become a popular way to conveniently and securely get rid of outdated personal documents, hard drives and other electronics at no cost.

Each person can bring three kitchen-size garbage bags or bank-size boxes of documents. Cardboard and three-ring binders will not be accepted.

Electronics will be wiped of personal information before being recycled.

Here’s the schedule of upcoming Shred Days:

Florence

April 8, 2017

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Florence-Lauderdale Colisuem

720 East Veterans Drive

Services Provided

Document Shredding

Huntsville

April 22, 2017

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Redstone Federal Credit Union

220 Wynn Drive NW

Service Provided

Document Shredding

Decatur

May 6, 2017

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Calhoun Community College

6250 Highway 31 North in Tanner

Services Provided

Document Shredding

Electronics Recycling

Drug Take-Back

Scottsboro

June 3, 2017

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Collins Intermediate School

102 Legion Drive

Services Provided: