Better Business Bureau schedules Shred Day events in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama has scheduled several Shred Day events in north Alabama this year.
These events have become a popular way to conveniently and securely get rid of outdated personal documents, hard drives and other electronics at no cost.
Each person can bring three kitchen-size garbage bags or bank-size boxes of documents. Cardboard and three-ring binders will not be accepted.
Electronics will be wiped of personal information before being recycled.
Here’s the schedule of upcoming Shred Days:
Florence
- April 8, 2017
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Florence-Lauderdale Colisuem
- 720 East Veterans Drive
Services Provided
- Document Shredding
Huntsville
- April 22, 2017
- 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- 220 Wynn Drive NW
Service Provided
- Document Shredding
Decatur
- May 6, 2017
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Calhoun Community College
- 6250 Highway 31 North in Tanner
Services Provided
- Document Shredding
- Electronics Recycling
- Drug Take-Back
Scottsboro
- June 3, 2017
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Collins Intermediate School
- 102 Legion Drive
Services Provided:
- Document Shredding
- Electronics Recycling