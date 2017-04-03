LIVE: Watch 6-7pm news on WHNT News 19

Better Business Bureau schedules Shred Day events in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama has scheduled several Shred Day events in north Alabama this year.

These events have become a popular way to conveniently and securely get rid of outdated personal documents, hard drives and other electronics at no cost.

Each person can bring three kitchen-size garbage bags or bank-size boxes of documents.  Cardboard and three-ring binders will not be accepted.

Electronics will be wiped of personal information before being recycled.

Here’s the schedule of upcoming Shred Days:

Florence

  • April 8, 2017
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Florence-Lauderdale Colisuem
  • 720 East Veterans Drive

Services Provided

  • Document Shredding

Huntsville

  • April 22, 2017
  • 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Redstone Federal Credit Union
  • 220 Wynn Drive NW

Service Provided

  • Document Shredding

Decatur

  • May 6, 2017
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Calhoun Community College
  • 6250 Highway 31 North in Tanner

Services Provided

  • Document Shredding
  • Electronics Recycling
  • Drug Take-Back

Scottsboro

  • June 3, 2017
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Collins Intermediate School
  • 102 Legion Drive

Services Provided:

  • Document Shredding
  • Electronics Recycling