Bella Divine donates prom dress, shoes, jewelry to deserving Madison County student

HARVEST, Ala. – Prom is a right of passage for high school students. It gives teenage girls the chance to feel like a princess for a night. Bella Divine’s owners wanted to give the royal treatment to a Madison County student this year.

“She is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met,” English Teacher Renee Quaife said of the recipient, Kya Qvale.

Molly Bell, Parkway Place Mall Marketing Director, said the owners of Bella Divine approached the mall office to say they wanted to give one worthy student a special gift.

“Kya, she stood out,” Bell said.

The Sparkman High Senior lights up any room. This year, she’ll light up the dance floor.

“They wanted to give a prom dress, any dress in the store, to a student, and I had no idea how to go about this, but we reached out to counselors all across the county and you are the student that we want to do this for,” Bell explained to Qvale while standing in her school’s library. “Because you are an inspiration.”

Bella Divine, a formal wear store located in the Parkway Place Mall, chose Qvale from a list of worthy students, to dress for prom.

“You not only rock what you’re doing, you just exceed and you inspire all those around you,” Bell said to Qvale. “That’s something that is so invaluable. So, we want to give you the opportunity to pick any dress you want, shoes, jewelry, your date gets a tux from Men’s Warehouse”

“This means I get a better dress than what I have,” Qvale said. “It was $10 and it doesn’t really fit me. I’m going to have to work out really hard to get into this thing cause it’s really tight. I don’t have the money to get it like accommodated or anything.”

Kya deserves to wear the same smile on prom night as the smiles she paints on the faces of those who love her.

“I see good things in people, and I don’t know why you should go around being mean when you see the good in other people,” Qvale said.

After high school, Qvale is going to the University of Montevallo to study journalism and mass communications. She’s received a generous scholarship from the college. Next weekend, Qvale will go with her mother, teacher and friend to Montgomery to receive Alabama Public Television’s $5,000 scholarship.