Alabama World War I Centennial Commemoration begins in Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. – On April 6, 1917 a joint resolution passed the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate declaring war on the Imperial German Government.

The declaration set into motion several projects which made the Shoals the community it is today.

“We were basically an agricultural community before this World War I industrialization happened here in the valley,” Joel Mize stated.

Mize is a member of the Alabama World War I Centennial Committee. The Shoals delegate hosted the first of several meetings Monday drawing attention to the part Alabama played in the war.

“The Shoals community was very much in the midst of World War I with one of the larger presences of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army activity in the state,” said Mize.

Almost over night 40,000 were brought into northwest Alabama to build infrastructure and munitions.

Wilson Dam was built as back-up power for two large nitrate plants used by the U.S. Army.

“We had a total workforce ranging between 22,000 and 24,000 people at the peak, working on the two nitrate plants, the Wilson Dam, and the related community that was required in order to sustain that effort,” Mize explained.

According to Mize, many of the people stayed further developing the shoals.

More events are being planned by the Alabama World War I Centennial Committee over the next two years.