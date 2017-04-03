× Alabama ranked ‘most stressed’ state in the US

Money, work, economy, current political climate and fear of violence. These are all reasons a survey by WalletHub shows Americans are stressed. And Alabama tops the list of the most stressed.

Experts with WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions:

Work-Related Stress Money-Related Stress Family-Related Stress Health & Safety-Related Stress

This study shows Alabama has the 2nd lowest median credit score in the state as well as number of psychologists per capita. Job security is also causing some stress. Adults also aren’t getting enough sleep and are of fair or poor health. Alabama is ranked 4th (with 1 being the most stressed).

Louisiana is just a hair better than Alabama in the stress factor. It’s the 2nd most stressed state in the nation. Mississippi, West Virginia and Kentucky round out the top 5.

So, where are residents the least stressed? It turns out Minnesota is the most relaxed state. Minnesotans rank near best for money, family and safety-related stress.

Getting the Results

In order to determine the most and least stressed states, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across the four key dimensions mentioned above.

WalletHub evaluated those dimensions using 33 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of stress.

They then calculated the overall score for each state and the District based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to construct our final ranking.

Work-Related Stress – Total Points: 25

Average Hours Worked per Week: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Average Commute Time: Half Weight (~1.92 Points)

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Job Security: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Underemployment Rate: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Income Growth Rate (2015 vs. 2014): Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Money-Related Stress – Total Points: 25

Median Income: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)

Note: Adjusted for cost of living

Note: Adjusted for cost of living Debt per Median Earnings: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Personal Bankruptcy Rate: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Share of Population Living Below Poverty Line: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Family-Related Stress – Total Points: 25

Divorce Rate: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Share of Single Parents: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Cost of Childcare: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Note: Adjusted for median household income

“Parental-Leave Policy” Score: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Head Start Program Enrollment & Funding: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Note: This composite metric considers the percentage of low-income children enrolled in Head Start and the amount of Head Start federal funding per child (adjusted for cost of living).

Note: This composite metric considers the percentage of low-income children enrolled in Head Start and the amount of Head Start federal funding per child (adjusted for cost of living). Well-Being Index: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Health- & Safety-Related Stress – Total Points: 25