Woman taken to hospital after motorcycle falls down embankment near Guntersville State Park

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday after her motorcycle fell off an embankment.

Guntersville Police were called to AL 227, near the Guntersville State Park just before 3 p.m.

According to Guntersville Police Chief, Jim Peterson, a 59-year-old woman hit the guardrail and flipped her motorcycle, falling nearly 50 feet down an embankment.

The woman was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition.