HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A truck hit the home of a family on Oakwood Avenue on Sunday.

According to police, the driver of the truck was attempting to avoid a vehicle on the road when he swung off the road and into the house.

Neither the driver nor the family was injured. WHNT News 19’s Aaron Cantrell was on the scene to show some of the damage:

Homeowners tell me a truck hit the their house here on Oakwood Avenue NE. Homeowners say thankfully no one was hurt. @whnt pic.twitter.com/yhfHexMkEI — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) April 2, 2017

A look at the damage from the inside of the home. @whnt pic.twitter.com/HgnZclS4o2 — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) April 2, 2017

Police say the truck was drive-able after the accident, and the driver did have insurance.