Three-vehicle wreck closes down multiple lanes on I-565 to County Line Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Only one lane on I-565 westbound is open after a three-vehicle wreck occurred near County Line Road.

Police say there were three vehicles involved in the wreck, but the third car left the scene before first responders arrived.

Officers say one person has been taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the victim’s injuries as of yet.

The other two cars involved in the wreck have been totaled.

I-565 to County Line Road will be closed until emergency crews can clear the wreck.