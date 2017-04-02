× Taste the Spirit of Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The city of Madison is growing! All kinds of news shops and restaurants have opened up in recent years, and soon you’ll get to see them on display.

Taste the Spirit of Madison is right around the corner, and it’s definitely something to put on your calendar.The event will showcase the best foods, shops, businesses, craft beer, and music that Madison has to offer.

Bring your family to the Insanity Complex, Saturday, April 8th for a fun filled day. Daytime activities begin at 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. and attendance is free! Enjoy live music, food trucks and Insanity will be running skate and mini-golf specials for the kids!

Groove will perform live as the fun continues into the evening with Bites & Brews – one of Madison’s largest food tasting events! The event will feature a silent auction and raffle items along with delicious brings together food and drink from trendy new restaurants and breweries to perennial hometown favorites.. The evening event is from 6 p.m. till 10 p.m. and will be ticketed. To purchase tickets for Bites & Brews, click here, or call the Madison Chamber of Commerce at 256-325-8317.

