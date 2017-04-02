× Mother, daughter killed as reported tornado flips their mobile home in Louisiana

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms two deaths near Lafayette, Louisiana following reported tornado Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a mother and daughter were killed when the mobile home they were in was flipped by the tornado.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Francine Gotch and her 3-year-old daughter, Neville Alexander.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tornado occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Parts of Louisiana were upgraded to a rare ‘high’ risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center Saturday afternoon. This is only the second time this year the Storm Prediction Center has issued a high risk.

We do not expect this kind of damaging weather here in our part of Alabama as the storm system moves in Monday.

