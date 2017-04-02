Lamborghini delivers Italy’s latest supercar crimefighter

(CNN) — Italy’s speed freaks have a new nemesis — a brand-new, police-modified Lamborghini Huracan.

The keys were delivered to Interior Minister Marco Minniti in a ceremony Thursday, and the vehicle will soon enter service on the roads of northern Italy.

The supercar will be used for special assignments such as the urgent transport of blood and organs, but when its not required for ultra-quick deliveries, it will patrol the highways surrounding the Italian city of Bologna, according to the manufacturer. Its specialty, unsurprisingly, will be chasing down speeders.

In addition to the as-standard all-wheel drive and aluminum-carbon fiber hybrid chassis, the Huracan comes equipped with crime-fighting gadgets, including an on-board police tablet computer. It’s also decked out in police decals and comes in the official color of the Italian police — police medium blue.

The car also features the standard cop-issue gun holster, portable extinguisher, VHF police radio and even hooks to hold the “paletta,” the traditional hand-held red-and-white “stop” sign, in place.

But it’s what’s under the hood that is truly impressive. It’s aspirated V10 engine, capable of 610 horsepower, has a 0-62 speed of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (325 km/h).

Fast arm of the law

It isn’t the first supercar pressed into the service of the law. Another Huracan has been operated by Rome’s traffic cops since 2015, and a Gallardo LP560-4, with its top speed of 230 mph (370 km/h), will be retired as the new vehicle comes into service.

And in Dubai, the capital of excess and glitz, the police force boasts a fleet of luxury cop cars, including a bespoke Aston Martin One-77, of which only 77 were ever built; a Bentley Continental GT; three hybrid Porsche Panameras and two BMW i8s.

But the jewel in the Dubai police department’s crown is undoubtedly its Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest supercars on the planet, with a staggering top speed of 253 mph (407 km/h). Its 16-cylinder engine produces 1,000 horsepower, sending it from 0 to 60 mph in just two-and-a-half seconds.

Unlike Italy’s working Lamborghinis, however, Dubai police sportscars mostly cruise around the Dubai Mall area and Jumeirah Beach Residence in search of tourists and attention.