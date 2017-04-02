× Another round of storms moves in Monday morning

We enjoyed a great weekend, but with our active weather pattern the nice weather only lasts a few days. The next system to bring us strong to severe storms is already developing in Southern Texas and will send a wave of showers and storms to Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has posted a marginal risk of severe weather across the Tennessee Valley Monday with an enhanced risk over Central Alabama. It looks like storms will come in two waves Monday: the first comes in the morning ahead of the main system, and the second comes in the afternoon along a cold front.

Heavy showers and storms will already be moving into western Alabama before the sun rises. The main band of storms that we’ll be watching will move into the Shoals from 4am-6am, than track eastward through 1pm. Widespread heavy rain is expected with this band, along with potentially strong storms. Since these storms move through in the morning, instability will be limited and our risk of severe storms will be low. The main risk Monday morning will be wind gusts (up to 40-60 mph) and heavy rain.

The first wave of storms moves out by around 2 pm, then afternoon storms will be possible along a cold front. These storms will have to be watched closely. Some guidance suggests this second line won’t amount to much, but if storms do redevelop they’ll likely have more instability to work with and it looks like there will be some potential for rotation. Winds up to 58+ mph and quarter size hail will be possible and there is a low end tornado risk too.

The bottom line is that any storms that develop tomorrow have the potential to become severe, but the greater risk for severe weather will be south of the Valley where greater instability is already in place. Check back for updates as we watch the system develop and approach Alabama through tonight and tomorrow morning. Now is a good time to make sure you have Live Alert 19 downloaded to your phone too!