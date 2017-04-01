× UAH head coach Les Stuedeman claims 1000th career win

FLORENCE, Ala.- University of Alabama in Huntsville head softball coach head softball coach Les Stuedeman passed another career milestone on Saturday, becoming just the fifth active Division II softball coach to record 1,000 career victories.

Stuedeman – in her 22nd year as UAH’s only softball coach – now owns a career record of 1000-320-1 and is only the 34th NCAA softball coach across all divisions to reach the astonishing 1,000-win mark.

During the NFCA Hall of Fame member’s tenure, the Chargers have been to 19 NCAA tournaments including a current stretch of 14 in a row, and the team owns four South Region titles (1999, 2001, 2009, and 2011) while finishing as the national runner-up in 2009 and 2011.

To continue reading this article click here.