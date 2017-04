× Two-vehicle wreck on Highway 72 and Ryland Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ryland Pike and Highway 72.

The crash occurred around 7 P.M. State troopers confirm 2 people have been injured and sent to the hospital, but could not confirm the seriousness of their injuries.

