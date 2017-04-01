× Sheffield man killed after two-vehicle crash Friday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash Friday claimed the life of a Sheffield man.

Mark Edward Horton, 45, was killed when the 1986 Mazda he was driving crashed at approximately 5:25 p.m. with a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Hallie Carlita Cravens, 29, of Florence. Horton was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cravens and the vehicle’s passenger, Michael Adam Wallis, 27, of Madison were both transported to ECM Hospital in Florence.

The crash happened on Alabama 20 at the 13 mile marker, eight miles north of Florence.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.