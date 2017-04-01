Randolph presents ‘Honk!, The Musical’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Need plans for the family this weekend? Randolph School is presenting a family friendly play you'll all enjoy.

Theatre Randolph is bringing 'Honk!, The Musical' to the stage. The event is a musical retelling of the 'Ugly Ducking' by Stiles and Drewe.

The show will be held at Randolph School's Thurber Art Center located on 4915 Garth Rd. Performances will be held April 1st at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and April 2nd at 2:30 p.m. You can reserve you seats for the spring musical here, or you can purchase tickets at the door.