New Check Forgery Scam in North Alabama

Area businesses should be on alert! There is a new check forgery scam making the rounds in North Alabama.

Scam artists are creating forged checks using the names and addresses of local businesses. These checks have accurate information about the businesses, which can be easily found online. Once a forged check is made, a subject will go into a local business and ask to use the phone claiming they had car trouble and needed to call someone for help. While using the phone, the person programs the phone so that all incoming calls forward to another phone number.

The suspects will then go to a gas station or convenience store and attempt to cash the check. The clerks typically call the check issuer’s phone number to verify the check. Since the business phone has been forwarded, the call goes to the scam artist who then verifies the check.

Since January, suspects have attempted to cash more than $14,000 in forged checks just from Decatur area businesses, according to court affidavits, but the scam could take place anywhere. The Better Business Bureau advises to be careful of letting unknown people use your business phone without supervision.

With a growing number of forgery and counterfeit check scams occurring in our area businesses should be cautious. Here are some tips to make sure it doesn’t happen to you:

To prevent the business from being fooled by a forwarded phone call, call the bank the check is written on instead of a number appearing on the check.

Monitor your accounts payable. If too much time goes by and one of your checks does not clear, stop payment on the check and send out another one to the payee.

Use tamper resistant checks. Checks with security features make it harder for crooks who may intercept them to counterfeit or alter them.

Keep track of new check orders. If you order checks and they don’t arrive, be sure to notify your bank/check provider. They may have been stolen.

Keep checks secured. Keep reserve supplies of checks, deposit slips and other banking documents locked up. Limit the number of people who can access them.

Put your sensitive or banking info away. Don’t leave checks or other bank records unattended while you serve customers. Someone might take them while you aren’t looking. Source: BBB North Alabama

If you have questions about this scam or would like to report another scam, please call your BBB at 256-533-1640. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.