Hundreds celebrate those living with multiple sclerosis in Walk MS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to achieve a new milestone. “Walk Multiple Sclerosis” North Alabama is expected to raise more than $100,000 driving them toward a one-billion dollar goal for the national society.

Hadassah Lee says the MS community, her family and this annual walk gave her hope in some of her darkest days.

“Dealing with MS, it is what you don’t see, the symptoms that you don’t see that bother me the most,” said Lee. “Like say the interruptions and nervous symptoms.”

Lee is one of millions who battles MS every day. She was diagnosed in 2010 after the birth of her youngest son.

“Something as small as like an acorn, if it’s on the ground, could have me, my right leg especially, could pop and then I’ll fall,” said Lee.

And she’s not the only one. Hundreds of others who are diagnosed with MS or who support those battling the disease came out to the Village of Providence to walk.

“When I didn’t know about MS and I felt like it was bleak because I was told that it was, the MS walk and the MS society and the other people here gave me a sense of strength and wholeness that I just wasn’t the only one and that I could fight and it be positive and I could still live life abundantly,” said Lee.

The walk was held to raise over $100,000 for programs, services and the research of MS. It wasn’t defined by the physical strength of your body, but the mental strength some people have to keep fighting.

“It’s not just my day, but its our day,” said Lee. “It’s the MS walk, but it means so much and I’m so grateful to everybody and even the supporters. It means a lot.”

You can find more information about multiple sclerosis, here. The national society will continue to raise money six weeks after the walk. They are currently half way to meeting their goal of $102,000.