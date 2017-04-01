Homeschool Prom Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It was a magical night for several homeschool students as they had their very own prom. Timeless Homeschool Events hosted the Arabian-night themed event, which was a night to remember for the young teens.

Senior Haley Rice said preparing for the dance was nerve racking. "Mostly just because my dress here is longer than I am," Rice said. Rice wasn't fortunate enough to have talking mice fix her dress like Cinderella, but she does have loving parents.

"Half of the time I was the unreasonable one you know, but they are just really cool about it and made everything as easy as possible," Rice said.

She purchased her dress at Timeless Homeschool Events annual dress sale.

Homeschool Chairman Robin Beckham said since its inception seven years ago, the Huntsville Homeschool prom grows annually.

Homeschool students from around the country come to attend the event. Beckham said what these teenagers get out of prom is priceless and essential to their life.

"They get to dance, to interact, and they get to hit those milestones those very important events that create memories that last forever," Beckham said.

Senior night is going to be a night Rice remembers forever and she's thankful she got to dance the night away with other students.

She's also thrilled to experience something not all homeschool teenagers have the luxury of having.