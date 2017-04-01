Happening Today: ‘Live Bald’ fundraiser benefiting childhood cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Children with cancer face an exceptionally difficult battle, but you can help with a simple show of support.

The Father Trecy Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians is presenting their annual 'Live Bald' fundraiser happening Saturday, April 1st. The day will be packed with food, drink, live music and volunteers getting their heads shaved. There will be approximately 25 shavees, including several children, who will Brave the Shave to raise money to donate toward childhood cancer research. A chance auction with items donated by several local organizations such as Blue Rose Tattoo, Pints & Pixels, Hot Yoga, and Workout Anytime will also be available.

The event benefits the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a non-profit focused on pediatric cancer research. The fun begins at noon and will last until 10 p.m. at Straight to Ale located on Campus 805.

"It's a show of solidarity with children that have been stricken by cancer. Statistics show one in five children that get cancer will not survive. Two in three that do survive it will have long-term health defects for the balance of their life," said St. Baldrick's Media Spokesperson Stephen Robinson.

There is a $10 cover charge at the door. Kids 12 and under are free to enter. There will be donation stations for contributions throughout the event with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the St. Baldrick`s Foundation.

