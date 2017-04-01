× Gonzaga tops South Carolina to advance to NCAA basketball National Championship Game

(WHNT) – 1-seed Gonzaga holds off a late rally to defeat the 7th-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks 77 to 73 to advance to the NCAA basketball National Championship Game.

It’s the first NCAA national title game appearance for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have made the Tournament every year for the past 19 years.

South Carolina was this year’s Cinderella team. Before Saturday’s loss, they upset Duke, Florida and Baylor for their first Final Four appearance in school history.

Gonzaga will play the winner of the North Carolina versus Oregon game Monday at 8pm on CBS WHNT 19.