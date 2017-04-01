× Don’t let pollen keep you inside this spring!

I spent most of my life not worrying about allergies, but then I moved to the South. I learned very quickly how powerful tiny little grains of pollen can be! I also learned that you don’t have to let allergies keep you inside all spring. So, let’s talk pollen and how to avoid it!

Know what you’re up against: Many plants pollinate year round, but most people consider spring allergy season because it’s when we have the most plants pollinating. In Northern Alabama trees are the top pollinators during Spring, with grasses and weeds producing pollen to a lesser extent. Once we move into the summer months grasses start to really wake up and become the main pollinator. By the time fall comes around we’re mostly dealing with pollen from weeds.

Know when to stay in: The weather can play a big role in pollen counts. Dry, windy conditions can spread pollen easily, making it more likely you’ll inhale pollen if you’re spending time outdoors. Rain can help wash away pollen, so the day after a good soaking can be a good day to go outside. It’s also best to wait until after noon to go out because pollen counts are usually higher in the morning.

Keep pollen outside: Keep your windows closed during high pollen days and wipe down your pets after they’ve been outside for a while. Try not to rub your eyes if they start itching; you’ll just irritate them further plus you could have pollen on your hands. Instead, wash your hands and face after spending time outside on high pollen days. Even just wiping your face with a damp cloth can keep you from dragging pollen around with you all day.

You can check the pollen levels and forecasted levels right here at whnt.com! If you’re like me and you generally only suffer from allergies on high pollen days, the information above will help you enjoy being outside without sniffling all season. If your allergies are more chronic and are disruptive on a daily basis, then it’s best to talk with your doctor.

Enjoy some time outside this spring!

– Gabrielle Deabler