2 people shot at Virginia Motorsports Park during concert

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Two people have been shot at a concert at the Virginia Motorsports Park Saturday night, according to local news station WTVR.

Investigators say 10-20,000 people were in attendance for the 2nd Annual Spring Fest.

Officials say the initial shot was fired near the stage, and several other shots were fired around the park. Sheriffs on the scene confirm two people were shot and transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say no one has been arrested and there are no suspects at this time. Their investigation is ongoing.