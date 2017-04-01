× 2 men found dead in burning car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle in the Ensley neighborhood.

Police Lt. Sean Edwards says emergency personnel responded to the report of what witnesses thought was a burning storage shed at around 10:35 p.m. Friday. Once on the scene, authorities found a car burning in an alleyway.

Al.com (http://bit.ly/2nWO1XF ) reports two bodies, believed to be both men, were found badly burned once the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the men’s death is unclear at this time, Edwards said.