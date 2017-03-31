× Wife of Tad Cummins, man wanted in Tennessee Amber Alert, files for divorce

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. – Jill Cummins, the wife of suspected kidnapper Tad Cummins, has filed for divorce.

According to court documents, Jill Cummins cited irreconcilable differences and that Tad Cummins is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct as the reasons for the divorce complaint.

The documents show that the pair were married in July of 1985 and that she has not spoken to him since March 13, the day Tad Cummins and fifteen-year-old Elizabeth Thomas disappeared.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the last verified sighting of Cummins and Thomas was in Oklahoma City on March 15th.

#TNAMBERAlert SIGHTING CONFIRMED: Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were in Oklahoma City on March 15th. DETAILS: https://t.co/Tb5t7rMIN1 pic.twitter.com/QZottBtVgk — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) March 31, 2017