Whitesburg Christian Academy Second Grade Kidcam!

Once in a while you run into a group of students so smart that you just can’t trick them. These second graders from Whitesburg Christian Academy played that role Friday! Here’s the video from WHNT News 19 at 5:

This is the first slide I show most school groups I visit. Before I ask them what it is, I ask them if they know what 'perspective' means.

My second grade pals at Whitesburg Academy know what perspective is and saw the trick coming; they told me it was smoke - not a tornado!

That simple exercise shows a lot about how students think and what frame of mind they're in at the moment. It's impressive that they were ready for a trick after lunch on a Friday afternoon!

Thanks for letting me come spend some time with you all!

-Jason

