UAB prepares for spring game on April 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com)- Birmingham fought for the return of UAB football, and now the team is back on the field this spring and preparing for its first season since briefly being eliminated.

After two seasons away from football, UAB plays its spring game at 1 p.m. on April 1 at Legion Field. The game will be televised locally in Birmingham by WABM MY68, and UAB coach Bill Clark and his Blazers are excited to scrimmage in front of their fans. A new era of UAB football begins now after donors raised huge sums of money to bring the program back to life, and with a new football operations center and practice fields.

With construction of the new facilities serving as a backdrop, AL.com reporter Joseph Goodman interviewed Clark this spring and asked him 10 questions about the return of UAB football.

