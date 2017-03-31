Traffic stalled for miles on I-65 northbound due to wreck on Tennessee River bridge

DECATUR, Ala. – Traffic is stalled on the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Morgan County over the Tennessee River bridge.

Alabama State Troopers say there is a wreck on the bridge, and there are injuries. It happened about 8 a.m.

We understand traffic is backed up all the way to the Priceville exit, and troopers are trying to divert traffic there so the backup doesn’t extend further down the road.

Traffic is moving in the southbound direction.

Troopers are working a 2 vehicle crash with injuries on I-65 on the Tenn. river bridge. Northbound lanes are shut down. #alabamastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) March 31, 2017

WHNT News 19 is working to get more information right now.