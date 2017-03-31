TBI: Teen, accused kidnapper from Tenn. AMBER Alert seen in Oklahoma City days after disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have confirmed a sighting of Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas in Oklahoma City just days after their disappearance. Elizabeth is the subject of a nationwide Endangered Child Alert.

Elizabeth has been missing since March 13th from her home town of Columbia, Tenn. Tad Cummins, her suspected kidnapper, was a teacher at Elizabeth's school.

The pictures released by the TBI are from a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This was the afternoon of March 15th, just two days after they left Columbia.

The pictures show Cummins and Elizabeth shopping at the store. The TBI says Cummins used cash to purchase various food items, but didn't buy anything else of significance.

These are the first images to have been obtained by investigators since the alleged kidnapping. They clearly show Cummins with an altered appearance - darker hair. Elizabeth appears to have red hair, and she wasn't wearing her glasses.

Investigators are trying to figure out what vehicle they may be traveling in.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5’0” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. Cummins is a white male, who stands 6’0”, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He is believe to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor and Aggravated Kidnapping. On Friday, the TBI added him to the state’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. There is a $1,000 reward offered by the TBI for information leading to his capture. There is also a $5,000 reward being offered by Cummins' former coworkers.