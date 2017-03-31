× EpiPen expands recall to United States

Mylan, the makers of EpiPen, announced Friday they have expanded the voluntary recall of EpiPens.

The recall is a result from a defect in the auto injector. The company said they have had two reports of the auto injectors not working outside the U.S. The potential defect could make the device difficult to activate in an emergency and have significant health consequences for a patient experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Testing of the potentially impacted lots has not identified any units with the defect. Mylan said the recall is being expanded as a precautionary measure.

The recalled product was manufactured and distributed between December 2015 and July 2016. The expanded voluntary recall is being initiated in the U.S. and also will extend to markets in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

Patients, customers and distributors should refer to Mylan.com/EpiPenRecall for updates on product return and replacement instructions. Mylan is asking patients to keep their existing product until their replacement product can be secured.

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017 EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017 EpiPen Jr 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017 EpiPen 2-Pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017 EpiPen 2-pak® Auto-Injectors, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017

