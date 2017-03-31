More stormy days ahead followed by one last shot at a freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first half of the weekend looks good: cool early, sunny and warm in the afternoon. Expect a high Saturday around 70-75ºF with a light northeast wind. Clouds thicken on Sunday; some showers are possible, but we see our next really good chance of rain and some thunderstorms coming in on Monday.

Monday's stormy weather: Up front, it appears as of this writing that the greater risk of any severe storms Monday would end up south of the Tennessee Valley. There is reason to be guarded and alert, though; it's not impossible for things to shift our direction.

Central and South Alabama may get some very heavy rain and some strong storms; we expect a good soaking up this way as well: as much as 1-2" of rain from late Sunday night to Monday evening.

Should the risk of severe weather shift northward, we will let you know as soon as it looks like that's going to happen.

Late-season freeze potential: Is it time to plant yet? Ask anyone who has lived around here for more than a decade, and the answer will be "not now!"



The 'normal' final frost/freeze of the season usually occurs in the first two weeks of April, and we will have a shot at both by the end of next week. Expect a colder air mass to briefly slip through the region between next Friday and Saturday; low temperatures may dip as low as 30ºF to 35ºF by next Friday and Saturday mornings.

That's the only cold snap we see on the horizon, but the frost/freeze season is still not quite over yet!

-Jason

