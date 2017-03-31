× Huntsville police searching for driver who crashed car on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for a person who crashed a vehicle on Governors Drive — and walked away.

Around 1:30 Friday morning, police responded to a wreck on Governors Drive at Governors Place. According to police, the vehicle was traveling on Monte Sano, when the driver lost control, struck a utility pole and snapped it in half.

Witnesses say they saw at least two people walk away from the wreck.

Police had to shut down Governors Drive because of low hanging power lines.

Huntsville Utilities is expected to replace the damaged pole.

