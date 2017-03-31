× Huntsville Botanical Garden hosts grand opening for new visitors center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a new chapter for the Huntsville Botanical Garden as they officially open their doors to the public. They’ve held a soft opening for the new visitor center, but Friday was the grand opening of the new space.

A crowd of people gathered at the new visitors center to celebrate the grand opening of the facility.

“We’re just excited for everybody to see all that it can be, and do this officially so here it is, the gift to the garden,” said President, Paula Steigerwald.

Visitors were able to see the new gift shop, artwork showcased by local artists, rental venues and the new restaurant–Table in the Garden.

Steigerwald says this facility is the community’s house and is receiving a lot of impressive reactions.

“The number one word is, ‘Wow,'” said Steigerwald. “Beyond everyone’s expectations, we pinch ourselves as well as we realize how very special this facility is.”

Long-time and first time visitors had the opportunity to tour all of what the 30,000 square foot center has to offer. Steigerwald said this new building now sets the tone for the garden moving forward.

“We’ve had a lot of encouragement about keeping the bar high and making it iconic as one of our board members has challenged us,” said Steigerwald.