× Catch a ride with us on the Screaming Eagle Zipline at Lake Guntersville State Park

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Are you ready to see north Alabama’s beauty like you’ve never seen it before?

Now you can catch some awesome views, and have a lot of fun, at Alabama’s largest zipline canopy and aerial tour— right here at Lake Guntersville State Park.

A day in the life of a Guntersville zipliner, and that can be anyone, starts with the most important element — safety.

“You go up there with guides, they’re looking out for your safety, making sure you’re staying safe, making sure you’re having fun at the same time,” said zip line manager Blake Lindsey.

And these guides make fun a priority in every way. “It’s hard for anyone to come here and leave without a smile on their face,” said Lindsey.

Well, mostly smiles, and maybe a few screams, too. The brand new level two of the Screaming Eagle Zipline canopy is taking visitors to new heights, and new speeds.

“These ziplines are new, and they’re fast, and they’re safe,” explained zipliner David Jones.

And the system that keeps you latched on tight is unlike any other in the state.

The continuous belay system insures that you are never at any point in time unhooked from any lines.

“It’s pretty unique for a zipline course to have as pretty views as we do here,” said Lindsey.

Catch a ride with Christine Mitchell as she navigates the newly opened course, tonight at 6:11 p.m.