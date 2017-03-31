× Attorney gives insight on trying a domestic violence case in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Trying a domestic violence case in court can be difficult. “Their families are close. They know one another so it makes it more difficult in a lot of ways dealing with that issue because the emotion is so high,” Madison County Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann said.

Gann knows all too well about them. “I’ve dealt with several, actually taken several to trial over the years and they are not easy,” Gann said.

In the last 10 years Gann believes he’s taken six domestic violence murders to trial in Madison County. “That’s about one every other year that actually go to trial. I’ve handled probably that many as far as murder cases and countless domestic violence assaults,” Gann said.

Gann said during a trial all past history on both party sides will come into play. “For example, if the victim has been a victim in the past over and over again, and at some point they can`t take it anymore and lash out and kill offender, that`s something you have to consider.”

Gann said every case is different, but many of the domestic violence cases that rise to a felony level or even murder have a similar theme. “Main overriding theme is a past history of abuse by one or two people involved.”