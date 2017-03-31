Alabama A & M hosts Serving the City on April 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A & M University is cultivating a spirit of service on its campus. This Saturday, students will participate in Serving the City.

Serving the City projects are organized into eight general groupings:

  • In-House projects
  • Construction
  • Block Parties
  • Adoption of Schools
  • Ministries and Agencies
  • Service Projects
  • Environmental Projects
  • Supporting Prayer and Prayer Walking

The event will be held on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the quad.