52nd Academy of Country Music Awards: watch it live Sunday night on WHNT

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards are this Sunday.

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on April 2 on WHNT News 19/CBS at 7 p.m.

From Top New Artist to host of the show! @LukeBryanOnline adds the next chapter to his #ACMs story this Sunday, April 2 at 9/8c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/bge1JuenK4 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 31, 2017

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the awards Sunday, which will feature performances by both Bentley and Bryan as well as Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and many more.